Maatsen, Tresor, Tella & more: The 14 realistic signings Burnley fans would like to see

Burnley continue to be busy behind the scenes as they ready their squad for their Premier League return, which gets underway in less than a month’s time.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 13th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Vincent Kompany has already made four new additions this summer in Jordan Beyer, Michael Obafemi, Dara O’Shea and Lawrence Vigouroux – but their business is not done just yet.

With that in mind, we asked Clarets fans what realistic signings they’d like the club to make. Here’s what they came back with...

Vincent Kompany wants to strengthen his Burnley side ahead of their Premier League return

1. Looking to strengthen

Vincent Kompany wants to strengthen his Burnley side ahead of their Premier League return Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The Clarets have been strongly linked with a permanent swoop for the Sunderland winger

2. Jack Clarke

The Clarets have been strongly linked with a permanent swoop for the Sunderland winger Photo: Frank Reid

The French defender has been strongly linked with a loan switch from Borussia Dortmund

3. Soumaïla Coulibaly

The French defender has been strongly linked with a loan switch from Borussia Dortmund Photo: Christof Koepsel

The Millwall man scored 15 goals last season in his debut campaign in England

4. Zian Flemming

The Millwall man scored 15 goals last season in his debut campaign in England Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

