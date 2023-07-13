Maatsen, Tresor, Tella & more: The 14 realistic signings Burnley fans would like to see
Burnley continue to be busy behind the scenes as they ready their squad for their Premier League return, which gets underway in less than a month’s time.
Vincent Kompany has already made four new additions this summer in Jordan Beyer, Michael Obafemi, Dara O’Shea and Lawrence Vigouroux – but their business is not done just yet.
With that in mind, we asked Clarets fans what realistic signings they’d like the club to make. Here’s what they came back with...
