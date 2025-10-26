Wolves v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase first away points

Burnley will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they travel to the Midlands to take on bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The three points saw them move out of the relegation zone, ahead of Nottingham Forest, West Ham and today’s opponents Wolves.

Vitor Pereira’s side are still yet to taste victory this season, having claimed just two points from their first eight games.

As for the Clarets, all seven of their points have come on home turf, a record they will be looking to rectify this afternoon.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

Can the Clarets claim their first away points of the season at Molineux? (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Wolves’ Molineux stadium on Sunday, October 26. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. It’s not the selected game, but it will be available to watch on the Sky Sports+ channel. Coverage begins at 1pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Lyle Foster could come back into contention after returning to training from the dead leg that forced him to miss last week’s against Leeds.

Jacob Bruun Larsen should also be fine, having been taken off as a precaution with cramp.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain long-term absentees.

As for Wolves, Leon Chiwome will miss out through long-term injury, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Hwang Hee-chan are both fitness doubts.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is expected to play through the pain barrier once again amid an ongoing Achilles issue.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“Winning back-to-back games would definitely be massive for us. But I think we all understand how difficult it is to win points in this league and how crucial they are.

“But look, we're coming out of a brilliant result from the weekend. We're confident.

“We've been hugely competitive. We've come out of some tough, tough fixtures and we've been hugely competitive, scored goals and been a real threat.

“We're going into this weekend's game again with real confidence that hopefully we can go there and try and get a result.”

What are the predicted teams?

Wolves: Johnstone, Doherty, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno, Munetsi, Andre, J. Gomes, Arias, Larsen, R. Gomes

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Florentino, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Tchaouna, Anthony, Flemming

Who is the referee?

Tony Harrington. He’s officiated seven games so far this season, dishing out 27 yellow cards and one red. He refereed last season’s East Lancashire derby at Turf Moor, where he sent off Makhtar Gueye, as well as the 2-1 home win against Norwich City. Tim Robinson, who refereed Burnley’s game against Leeds last week, is on VAR duty.

What are the latest odds?

Wolves: 19/20

Draw: 21/10

Burnley: 16/5

Odds according to SkyBet and are correct at the time of writing.

