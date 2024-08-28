Wolves v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details ahead of Carabao Cup tie
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scott Parker will be looking for a reaction from his side after they produced a limp performance during their 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the weekend.
Despite the disappointing nature of the result, the Clarets still sit high up in the Championship table after winning their first two, with nine goals scored.
They face a Wolves side that were beaten 6-2 at home to Chelsea on Sunday, following on from their opening day 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.
Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Wolves’ Molineux Stadium on Wednesday, August 28. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.
Is it on TV?
Yes, every Carabao Cup tie is available to watch on Sky Sports this season. This fixture will be shown on the Sky Sports+ channel.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Josh Cullen and Luca Koleosho are likely to be absent again after missing Saturday’s defeat to Sunderland with knocks.
It will also be fascinating to see which players miss out amid the final week of the transfer window, after both Manuel Benson and Wout Weghorst were left out at the weekend.
Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor are all expected to remain absent.
As for Wolves, they will be without the trio of Leon Chiwome, Enso Gonzalez and former Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic on Wednesday night.
Nelson Semedo, however, is back available after serving a suspension.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“It definitely gives us an opportunity to bounce back.
“The games are coming thick and fast. With the dynamics of where our squad is at it will stretch us, but for sure we’re looking forward to this game against good opposition.
“We obviously want to improve from Saturday. It’s a Premier League outfit, so the test is there for everyone to see. It gives us an opportunity to see more players as well, so we will go over the Sunderland game, we will reboot, we will debrief this game and quickly move onto the game on Wednesday.”
What are the predicted teams?
Wolves: Bentley, Lima, Dawson, Toti, Doherty, Traore, Doyle, Sarabia, Podence, Gomes, Hwang
Burnley: Hladky, Sambo, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires, Massengo, Brownhill, Vitinho, Hountondji, Amdouni, Foster
Who is the referee?
Josh Smith. He’s overseen three games so far this season, dishing out 14 yellow cards and no reds. The last Burnley game he took charge of was the 3-0 defeat to Brentford last season, where he dismissed Connor Roberts for two yellow cards.
What are the latest odds?
Wolves: 4/6
Draw: 13/5
Burnley: 10/3
Odds according to SkyBet.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.