Sunderland 1-0 Burnley: Clarets suffer first defeat of the season with limp display

Burnley slumped to their first defeat of the season with a limp defeat to Sunderland.

Romaine Mundle’s first-half strike ultimately proved to be the difference in this early top-of-the-table encounter at the Stadium of Light.

But in truth, Scott Parker’s men were well beaten by the Black Cats in this one-sided affair, which brought an end to Burnley’s 100 per cent record.

Despite scoring nine goals in their first two games, the Clarets offered absolutely nothing in the final third, showing a worrying lack of threat going forwards.

In terms of general play, Burnley struggled to deal with Sunderland’s intensity and pressing and were guilty of giving the ball away far too often.

There was plenty of chatter ahead of kick-off after some big names were left out of Burnley’s squad.

Dara O’Shea wasn’t involved amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League, with Ipswich Town and Wolves both linked.

Sunderland open the scoring through Romaine Mundle. Picture: FRANK REID

Elsewhere, Manuel Benson and Luca Koleosho were both left out, as did Josh Cullen, with what is understood to be an injury.

As a result, Scott Parker was forced to name two goalkeepers on the bench and three Under-21 players.

Parker made four changes in total from last weekend’s 5-0 rout of Cardiff City.

James Trafford replaced Vaclav Hladky in goal having recovered from a bout of illness.

CJ Egan-Riley took O’Shea’s spot to make his first league start for the Clarets, partnering Maxime Esteve in the centre of defence.

Han-Noah Massengo partnered Josh Brownhill in central midfield to make his first start of the season.

There was also a first start for Andreas Hountondji, who took Koleosho’s spot on the left-hand side of midfield, while Jay Rodriguez partnered Lyle Foster in attack.

New signing Bashir Humphreys was named on the bench, but the game came too soon for Joe Worrall.

Zeki Amdouni, linked with a move to Benfica, was also named among the substitutes.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor were not involved.

After a bright start from the depleted Clarets, Sunderland ought to have opened the scoring with their first chance on five minutes.

It came after Burnley were undone down their right, allowing Romaine Mundle to pick out Chris Rigg whose low shot steered just past the upright.

The hosts subsequently piled on the pressure, giving the Clarets no time on the ball and forcing regular turnovers.

Regis Le Bris’ side got the goal their first-half display merited midway through the half - and it was a real sloppy one to concede from Burnley’s point of view.

Mundle was the man to get it, rifling low into the far corner after cutting in from the left. Despite appearing to be offside, replays showed he was in line with Burnley’s backline.

Despite being comfortably second best during the first 45, Burnley emerged with the same XI for the start of the second half.

The Black Cats started the half just as they finished the first, still on top, with Dennis Cirkin almost doubling their lead after controlling a ball played into his path, only for Burnley to get man back and surround him before he could get a shot off at goal.

The Burnley fans housed up in the gods in the away end were chanting for Zeki Amdouni to be introduced, and just after the hour mark they got their wish when Han-Noah Massengo made way.

As the game entered its final stages, the visitors inevitably began to see more of the ball, but the threat they posed was virtually non-existent.

Instead, it was the hosts who looked more likely to grab the game’s second goal, which they almost got when Cirkin saw his powerful drive beaten away by James Trafford.

A potentially tense finale was set up when Sunderland’s Dan Neil was dismissed for a second yellow card five minutes from time.

Given the lack of depth, centre-back Luke McNally was Parker’s last throw of the dice off the bench, replacing Hountondji - thrown immediately up front to occupy the Sunderland backline.

The Clarets, in tune with the rest of the game, were unable to fashion anything of note and the home side held on for all three points.

TEAMS

Sunderland: Patterson, Cirkin, O’Nien, Mundle (Triantis), Hume, Alese, Neil, Bellingham, Roberts (Ballard), Rigg (Browne), Mayenda (Rusyn)

Subs not used: Moore, Hjelde, Poveda, Ekwah, Watson

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Massengo (Amdouni), Brownhill, Vitinho (Sambo), Hountondji (McNally), Rodriguez, Foster

Subs not used: Hladky, Green, Humphreys, Hugill, McDermott, Masara

Referee: Stephen Martin

Attendance: 40,096