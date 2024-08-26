A summary of Burnley’s ins and outs so far as Clarets braced for busy final week of transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An increasingly hectic transfer window finally comes to a close at the end of this week.

A busy final few days is anticipated, with both incomings and outgoings on the agenda ahead of Friday night’s 11pm deadline.

Scott Parker’s side have a Carabao Cup tie against Wolves sandwiched in-between on Wednesday night, with the small matter of the Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers to follow on Saturday lunchtime.

Dara O’Shea became the latest departure of Burnley’s summer window on Sunday when he completed his switch to Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

But speaking after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, Parker conceded further exits are also on the cards, revealing the absences of Manuel Benson and Wout Weghorst were also transfer-related.

Burnley’s head coach remains hopeful of further additions too, and given the lack of squad depth on show at the Stadium of Light, they are certainly required.

Parker was forced to name two goalkeepers on the bench and three goalkeepers. Centre-back Luke McNally, meanwhile, was brought on late on to play up front as the Clarets searched for a late equaliser.

It's already been a hectic transfer window for Scott Parker's side.

All of this comes just a few weeks after Burnley handed out 37 shirt numbers on the eve of the season.

Since the end of last season, 16 players have left Turf Moor – 12 of them permanently and four on loan.

Jack Cork was the first to depart after being let go at the end of his contract, before Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City) and Charlie Taylor (Southampton) found new homes.

Young striker Michael Mellon departed for Stockport County on loan, while goalkeepers Arijanet Muric and Lawrence Vigouroux joined Ipswich and Swansea City respectively.

Darko Churlinov (Jagiellonia Białystok) and Dara Costelloe (Accrington Stanley) also completed loan deals, while Samuel Bastien left permanently to link up with Fortuna Sittard.

Wilson Odobert (Tottenham), Scott Twine (Bristol City), Sander Berge (Fulham), Anass Zaroury (Lens), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Al-Orobah) and O’Shea (Ipswich) all started the season as Burnley players, only to depart in permanent switches.

Michael Obafemi, meanwhile, sealed a temporary move to Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle.

Coming the other way has been eight new players, 10 if you count the loans of Maxime Esteve and Mike Tresor being made permanent.

Ironically one of the new arrivals, Gudmundsson, has since departed after leaving for Saudi just 49 days after making a quick return to Turf Moor.

Shurandy Sambo, Lucas Pires, Andreas Hountondji, Vaclav Hladky, Etienne Green, Bashir Humphreys and Joe Worrall have also joined the club.

INS

Etienne Green, Vaclav Hladky, Maxime Esteve (loan made permanent), Bashir Humphreys, Joe Worrall, Shurandy Sambo, Lucas Pires, Johann Berg Gudmundsson (since left), Mike Tresor (loan made permanent) and Andreas Hountondji

OUTS

Arijanet Muric, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lawrence Vigouroux, Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, Samuel Bastien, Sander Berge, Jack Cork, Scott Twine, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Darko Churlinov (loan), Dara Costelloe (loan), Wilson Odobert, Anass Zaroury, Michael Mellon (loan) and Michael Obafemi (loan)