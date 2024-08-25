Scott Parker issues warning ahead of Burnley's 'big' final week of the transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker says he only wants to work with players that want to be at Burnley ahead of a “big” final week of the transfer window.

The Clarets were without Dara O’Shea, Manuel Benson and Wout Weghorst on Saturday as they suffered their first loss of the season with a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland.

O’Shea has since signed for Ipswich Town, while Parker appeared to suggest the absences of Benson and Weghorst were also transfer-related.

While Luca Koleosho – another absentee – has also been linked with a move away, with Wolves supposedly showing an interest, Parker revealed the winger was missing with a knock, understood to be a back injury. Josh Cullen was also absent through injury.

Despite handing out shirt numbers to 38 players only a few weeks ago, the Clarets are now looking worryingly light on squad depth – with Parker forced to name two goalkeepers on the bench against Sunderland and three youngsters.

Burnley’s alarming lack of depth was summed up late on when Luke McNally, a centre-back, was brought off the bench to play up front during the final stages as Parker’s side chased a late equaliser.

Given the recent outgoings, many of them key first-team players, Parker admits this final week of the transfer window could well be defining.

LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Scott Parker, the Burnley manager looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on August 12, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“It’s a big week for us, of course,” he said.

“Everyone at the football club is working tirelessly in both aspects to try and bring some players in and no doubt players will be leaving.

“I’ve said it from the outset, players that don’t want to be at the football club and don’t want to be around it, it’s clear that’s not what we’re going to try and develop here.

“I want people here who ultimately want to be part of this and this journey and there’s a couple of little bumps along the way.

“Hopefully we can bring some players in this week. Owners and the guys here in the recruitment team are doing everything in their power to try and get players in.

“No doubt certain players will be leaving.”

The Clarets face Wolves in Carabao Cup second round action on Wednesday before the transfer deadline closes on Friday night, the day before the derby against Blackburn Rovers.