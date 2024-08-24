Dara O'Shea set to leave Burnley after missing Sunderland defeat amid Ipswich Town links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dara O’Shea is set to leave Burnley after missing today’s defeat to Sunderland, head coach Scott Parker has confirmed.

The defender had started both of Burnley’s opening two games of the season but was completely left out of Parker’s 20-man squad for this afternoon’s clash at the Stadium of Light.

CJ Egan-Riley took his place alongside Maxime Esteve as the Clarets slumped to a 1-0 defeat, their first setback of the season.

Addressing O’Shea’s absence after the game, Parker confirmed: “Dara O’Shea will be leaving, he’s leaving the football club.”

The Irishman has been strongly linked with both Ipswich Town and Wolves in recent days, as well as Brentford – but they have since signed Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool.

Reports this evening suggest Ipswich will be the Irishman’s destination.

When asked which club O’Shea will be joining, Parker added: “It’s not done yet, so once it comes out you will see.”

O’Shea wasn’t the only player to be left out at the Stadium of Light, with Manuel Benson and Wout Weghorst also absent.

As we head into the final week of the transfer window, it appears they will also be moving on from the club.

“That’s just where they are in terms of their state and how they see it this year,” Parker said.

“I decided it was probably best that they weren’t involved.”

Josh Cullen and Luca Koleosho were also not involved, but Parker confirmed that was down to knocks.

After naming two goalkeepers on the bench and three youngsters, Parker also stressed the importance of adding to Burnley’s squad prior to Friday’s 11pm deadline.