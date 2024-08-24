Scott Parker expresses disappointment after Burnley's winning start is ended at Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker admits his Burnley side offered nowhere near enough of a goal threat during their disappointing defeat to Sunderland.

The Clarets went down to a 1-0 loss at the Stadium of Light as they suffered their first setback of the season, after opening their account with two straight wins.

The Black Cats were well worth their three points, causing the visitors plenty of problems in attack and limiting Parker’s side to very few, if any, clear-cut chances.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m disappointed with the result,” Parker said afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We came here first and foremost looking to get a result and I’m obviously bitterly disappointed we’ve not managed to do that.

“We’re playing against a very good side, a side that had the same record as us leading into the game, obviously undefeated, but I felt for large parts we lacked a little something, in both phases.

“We’ve started the season well in that sense but I felt out of possession we lacked something and certainly in possession too, because we didn’t really create and we weren’t really a threat in certain moments.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“I knew what it would be like here, the place was rocking and certainly early doors we struggled with that and never really got a foothold or control of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we did get control, we just lacked an intensity about us, that’s fair to say.”

While Burnley improved in the second-half and controlled possession, they were kept at arm’s length by the home side and failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

Having scored nine goals in their opening two games, Parker was surprised by how toothless his side looked.

“I obviously need to go over the game and watch it back, but we never really competed in certain moments and wasn’t able to sustain any sorts of pressure on Sunderland,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They did very well, they’re a good side, but we just lacked something and that was clear for everyone to see.

“It’s been a tough week in that sense and there were some changes today as well and that’s probably had a factor on it as well.”