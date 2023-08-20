Will Vincent Kompany have to change Burnley's style of play in the Premier League?

Vincent Kompany says his Burnley side will adapt and evolve in the Premier League this season but insists there’s no one style that will guarantee success.

The Clarets took the Championship by storm in Kompany’s first season in charge playing a swashbuckling, pleasing-on-the-eye approach last term.

Many observers have suggested Kompany may have to tweak that style in the top flight this coming season if they’re to firstly survive and secondly thrive.

But the Belgian insists his main focus is on improving his players and getting the most out of them to build on last season’s success.

“You have to adapt and evolve,” Kompany said. “Name me one style that guarantees you success and one style that makes you go down.

“Every flavour goes down, every flavour is winning the leagues – although maybe not in recent years to be fair.

“The reality is, it’s the quality of players. It’s about making sure players get better at what they’ve done well.“The demand will be to be better, but to tilt it around style? It’s like an ideology discussion.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Head Coach of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“If you believe one way you’re going to keep believing that one way. As soon as it goes bad you’re going to revert to changing style. But it goes both ways, so I’m not too concerned about that.”

When directly asked if Burnley will alter their style of play this season, Kompany added: “It’s a question that gets asked but I think it’s focusing on the wrong point.

“I got told, especially going into the Championship last year, that you couldn’t do it the way we did it. Now I’m getting told the same.

“We have to do what we believe in and this will be us. It’s not even about proving people wrong, it’s about believing this is the way we’re going to be successful.”

The Clarets are in the unusual position of having no game this weekend after their scheduled fixture against Luton Town was postponed.