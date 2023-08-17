Why Burnley and Scott Twine felt Hull City were the right fit for Championship loan move

The 24-year-old will spend the season with the Tigers, who fought off competition from a number of their Championship rivals to seal his signature.

According to Hull boss Liam Rosenior, it was his side’s style of play that proved to be the deciding factor.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Scott has joined us,” he told the club’s official website.

“We’ve beaten off competition from many top clubs in the Championship to secure his signature, based on our identity and style of play.

“This signing shows the ambition we have and that we want the best players we can get. He’s someone we’ve waited for but he’s worth the wait.

“He’s the perfect type of player I want in my team because he completely fits our philosophy. What I love about Scott is his ability to finish actions – to take shots, convert chances and he’s deadly from set-plays. His personality will completely fit into the group.

HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Scott Twine of Burnley FC gestures during a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

“He’s fantastic technically, can take the ball between lines, has got amazing movement, makes intelligent runs, presses well and likes to link and combine with other players.

“Scott can play in multiple positions and most importantly, he has end product – an area we identified as one we needed to improve on for this season.”

Twine was Vincent Kompany’s first signing as Burnley manager when he made the move from MK Dons for a £4m fee.