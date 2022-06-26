Forward Scott Twine is Vincent Kompany's first Burnley signing

The 22-year-old – League One player of the year last season – has agreed a four-year contract, with the Dons receiving an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £4m.
Twine scored 20 goals and claimed 13 assists in his first season with the Dons, after signing from Swindon Town last summer at the end of his deal at the County Ground.
There has been interest from Hull City, but Burnley have got their man – a player who can play as a number 10, on the left or as a striker.
Twine said: “I am buzzing. I have definitely made the right decision joining Burnley.
“I spoke in depth with the manager and his plans are exciting, it was a no brainer for me to sign. I can’t wait to get started and it feels like the right place for me.”
Kompany added: “We are delighted to have brought Scott to the Club. He’s an exciting young player that will help us in the short-term process and in the long-term project at Burnley Football Club.
“He’s a player we have looked at for a little while now, we know he can score goals and affect games. We’re glad to welcome him to the squad.”
Swindon-born, Twine was with Royal Wootton Bassett Town as a youth before joining the academy at Southampton, moving to hometown club Swindon Town in 2013, and signing professional terms in 2017, making his first team debut on the final day of the 2016–17 campaign as a substitute at Charlton Athletic.