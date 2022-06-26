Forward Scott Twine is Vincent Kompany's first Burnley signing

The 22-year-old – League One player of the year last season – has agreed a four-year contract, with the Dons receiving an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £4m.

Twine scored 20 goals and claimed 13 assists in his first season with the Dons, after signing from Swindon Town last summer at the end of his deal at the County Ground.

There has been interest from Hull City, but Burnley have got their man – a player who can play as a number 10, on the left or as a striker.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Twine

Twine said: “I am buzzing. I have definitely made the right decision joining Burnley.

“I spoke in depth with the manager and his plans are exciting, it was a no brainer for me to sign. I can’t wait to get started and it feels like the right place for me.”

Kompany added: “We are delighted to have brought Scott to the Club. He’s an exciting young player that will help us in the short-term process and in the long-term project at Burnley Football Club.

“He’s a player we have looked at for a little while now, we know he can score goals and affect games. We’re glad to welcome him to the squad.”