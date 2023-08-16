Burnley duo up for Championship award alongside Luton Town, Middlesbrough & Sheffield United men

Josh Brownhill and Nathan Tella have been nominated for a prestigious award in recognition of their huge contribution to Burnley’s Championship title win.

The pair are two of six players to be shortlisted in the Championship Players’ Player of the Year category at the upcoming Professional Footballers’ Association awards’ ceremony.

Brownhill made 41 appearances for the Clarets last season as they stormed to the title under Vincent Kompany, amassing 101 points and losing just three times.

The midfielder bagged seven goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

Joining him on the shortlist is former teammate Nathan Tella, who is now back with his parent club Southampton following a hugely successful loan spell at Turf Moor - firing in 19 goals across all competitions.

Joining the pair in the Championship category are: ex-Sheffield United frontman Iliman Ndiaye, Luton Town’s Carlton Morris and Viktor Gyokeres, formerly of Coventry City.

Elsewhere, Burnley’s summer signing Lawrence Vigouroux has been listed in the League Two category having kept 24 clean sheets in 45 games during Leyton Orient’s title win.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill of Burnley lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy with teammates after victory against Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"Extremely honoured to have been nominated for PFA League Two Player of the Season,” Vigouroux wrote on Twitter.

“An unbelievable season that will never be forgotten.”

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 29 at the 50th PFA Awards, which is to be held at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester.

“The PFA Awards is always a special occasion, recognising the outstanding performers from every division and voted for by the players,” the PFA said.