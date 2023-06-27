Burnley confirm the signing of 'very talented' goalkeeper from League Two champions

The 29-year-old has been brought in on a free transfer after he turned down the offer of a new contract with the League Two champions.

The stopper, who has signed a three-year contract at Turf Moor, spoke of his delight at making the step-up to the Premier League.

“It’s amazing to be here,” he told the club’s official website.

“You only have to look around where we’re working and training every day. This was the right step and the right way to go.

“Hopefully I can leave an impression here.”

Vigouroux becomes Burnley’s fourth capture of the summer, following on from last week’s signing of West Brom defender Dara O’Shea.

Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi, meanwhile, had their loan moves turn into permanent ones at the end of last season.

Vigouroux will now provide competition in Burnley’s goalkeeping department for their return to the top flight.

“We are looking forward to Lawrence being part of what we are building here at Burnley,” manager Vincent Kompany said.

“He has come through top academy systems to become the player he is today with standout performances in recent years.

“He is a very talented goalkeeper with a good personality and someone we will enjoy working with.”

Vigouroux kept 24 clean sheets for Orient last season as he helped Richie Wellens’ men win promotion to League One.

The Camden-born shot stopper spent time with Brentford, Tottenham and Liverpool at the start of his career before making his professional bow with non-league outfit Hyde United in 2013.

His first real taste of action came at Swindon Town, where Vigouroux worked under Wellens for the first time, before a failed move to Chilean outfit Everton de Viña del Mar in 2019.

He made his return to the UK a year later with Orient and has been there ever since, making 152 appearances across three-and-a-bit seasons.

