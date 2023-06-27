'We will not block': Rumoured Burnley target Jean Butez is ready to take 'next step'

The 28-year-old has become the latest goalkeeper to be linked with a summer move to Turf Moor ahead of the Clarets’ return to the top flight.

Vincent Kompany had made Anderlecht stopper Bart Verbruggen his top target, but it appears Premier League rivals Brighton have won the race for the 20-year-old’s signature.

A list of alternative targets has been drawn up and it’s claimed Butez, as well as Copenhagen’s Kamil Grabara, are both included.

Butez kept 20 clean sheets in 40 games last season as he helped Antwerp claim the Belgian league title.

Addressing the subsequent interest in his services, Antwerp CEO Sven Jaecques admits the club won’t stand in his way as long as their valuation is met.

“Jean had his best season ever,” Jaecques told Belgian publication Gazet van Antwerpen.

Butez has played for Antwerp for the last three years. Picture: Jean Butez's LinkedIn page

“At the age of 28, he has reached a good age to make a transfer and (he has) already indicated that he wants to take the next step.

“If that opportunity comes, we will not block Jean – provided that the right price is offered.”

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri is reporting that Burnley have stepped up their interest in the Frenchman and are expected to lodge a bid in the “coming days”.

Monaco and Villareal have also been credited with interest in Butez, who made the move to Antwerp from fellow Belgian side Mouscron in 2020 for a rumoured €2m fee.

