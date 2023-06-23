News you can trust since 1877
Burnley bolster their defensive options with the signing of West Brom centre-back

Burnley have completed the signing of West Brom defender Dara O’Shea.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:10 BST
The 24-year-old arrives from The Hawthorns for a rumoured £7m fee and has agreed a four-year deal.

The Irishman becomes the third player to join the Clarets so far this summer, following in the footsteps of Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi who saw their loan deals turned permanent.

While O’Shea was highly-rated at West Brom, the move might raise some eyebrows among the Burnley fanbase given their side is already well-stocked at centre-back.

The Championship title winners have Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal already on their books, while Luke McNally has also returned from his impressive loan spell at Coventry City.

However, it’s been mooted that McNally could spend another loan spell in the Championship.

O’Shea effectively fills the gap in Vincent Kompany’s squad vacated by Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who has now returned to parent club Manchester City following his successful loan spell in East Lancashire.

O'Shea makes the move from West BromO'Shea makes the move from West Brom
O’Shea has been an important member of the West Brom squad since his emergence through the club’s academy.

The Dublin-born defender made the move to the West Midlands in 2015 from Irish outfit St Kevin’s Boys.

Following loan spells with Hereford and Exeter City, O’Shea made his Baggies debut in December 2019 in a 1-1 away draw against Brentford, before signing a new long-term contract the following month.

He’s made 107 appearances in total for the Baggies, scoring seven times.

He’s also earned 19 caps for Ireland having previously represented his country all the way through the young age groups.

O’Shea primarily specialises in the heart of a back four, but he’s played regularly in a back three and the odd game at right-back.

He’s already had a taste of the Premier League with his current side during the 2020/21 season, where he made 31 outings across all competitions.

O’Shea is noted for his consistent level of performance, reliability as well as his positional play. He also carries a goal threat at the other end of the pitch.

Despite O’Shea’s importance at the Hawthorns, the Baggies were open to a sale given their current financial plight, having now lost the luxury of Premier League parachute payments.

Related topics:West BromBurnley