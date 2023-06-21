Dara O'Shea profiled as Burnley are linked with surprise move for West Brom defender

According to both Sky Sports and the Daily Telegraph’s John Percy, the Clarets are close to agreeing a fee with the Baggies and a medical could even take place as early as Thursday.

The 24-year-old is highly-regarded at the Hawthorns and was first linked with Vincent Kompany’s side last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the reported move might raise some eyebrows among the Burnley fanbase given their side is already well-stocked at centre-back.

The Championship title winners have Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal already on their books, while Luke McNally has also returned from his impressive loan spell at Coventry City.

Kompany’s men have also been linked with a loan move for Borussia Dortmund defender Soumaila Coulibaly in recent days.

But what do we know about O’Shea? We take a closer look...

Baggies defender Dara O'Shea

Dara O’Shea profiled

The Irishman has been an important member of the West Brom squad since his emergence through the club’s academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dublin-born defender made the move to the West Midlands in 2015 from Irish outfit St Kevin’s Boys.

Following loan spells with Hereford United and Exeter City, O’Shea made his Baggies debut in December 2019 in a 1-1 away draw against Brentford, before signing a new long-term contract the following month.

The club captain has made 97 appearances in total for the Baggies, scoring seven times.

The defender missed the final two months of West Brom’s season with a knee injury but made his return for Ireland during the recent international window. He’s earned 19 caps in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Shea primarily specialises in the heart of a back four, but he’s played regularly in a back three and the odd game at right-back.

He’s already had a taste of the Premier League with his current side during the 2020/21 season, where he made 28 outings.

O’Shea is noted for his consistent level of performance, reliability as well as his positional play. He also carries a goal threat at the other end of the pitch.

Despite O’Shea’s importance at the Hawthorns, the Baggies would be open to a sale given their current financial plight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad