Burnley left with free weekend after first away game against Luton Town is POSTPONED

But owing to the continued ground works at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters could offer no guarantees to the Premier League that the redevelopment would not impact the scheduling of the match at late notice.

It means the Clarets will now have a free weekend.

“The Premier League match between Luton Town and Burnley, scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 19, will now be postponed,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“Luton were unable to offer the league and Burnley a guarantee that ongoing work to Kenilworth Road would not impact the scheduling of this match at late notice for supporters.

“A new fixture date for the match will be shared by the Premier League in due course.”

Kenilworth Road was due to be the original location for Burnley's first away game of the season

The Hatters are currently overseeing an estimated £13m worth of improvements at their home ground to ensure it meets Premier League requirements.

It comes after Rob Edwards’ men joined Burnley in winning promotion by overcoming Coventry City in the Championship play-off final.

In a statement of their own, Luton said they had “reluctantly requested” that their first home game be postponed.

"Kenilworth Road is undergoing a programme of extensive ground improvements to be ready to host Premier League football, including the construction of a new stand to meet broadcast and media requirements,” Hatters said.

“Whilst ongoing work is progressing extremely well and currently ahead of schedule, the Premier League understandably requires guarantees to its fixture schedule within sufficient time to advise supporters and broadcasters of any changes in advance.

“Due to the extent of the project, the club cannot absolutely guarantee supporters that any future unforeseen issues would not cause any delay potentially impacting upon the scheduled opening game at home.