'We have permission': Luton Town provide update on Kenilworth Road redevelopment ahead of Burnley opener

That’s according to Hatters chairman David Wilkinson, who has provided an update on the £13m worth of improvements taking place at their home ground to ensure it meets Premier League requirements.

After hosting reigning champions Manchester City on the opening day, Vincent Kompany’s men face Luton away from home in their second game of the season.

While Wilkinson is confident Luton are ahead of schedule, he admits the option to reschedule is there if they fall behind.

Speaking to Talk TV about the chances of completion in time to face Burnley, Wilkinson said: “I think we will be ready, we're ahead of schedule, but that's as far as I know.

“We have permission if we need to, to rearrange it.

"We got approval for the first game to be away and the possibility of the second if we need to, to be rearranged.”

Burnley are due to face Luton at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, August 19

Wilkinson went on to praise Premier League chiefs for their assistance during the process following their promotion via the Championship play-offs.

He added: “They’ve been very helpful, the Premier League have been very helpful with the changes we're making.

"They came in very early, they came in in January as any club who was in danger of being in the play-offs was looked at.

"They come and say ‘well your floodlights aren't strong enough, and you need this, you need that.’

“There's all sorts of extra media requirements which we wouldn't have had in the Championship, and of course, apart from the 50 cameras for the media, you've got VAR and all those things that need to be done.

“They come in very early and tell you what you’ve got to do and we had it last year, as we were in the play-offs last year, so we had a clue as to what was going to be required this year.

“It's been helpful and they've been helpful all the way through. They bring their various groups to the club and help you organise yourself for the Premier League.”

The majority of work is being undertaken at the Bobbers Stand - the side with the manager’s dugouts - which is having to be almost rebuilt from scratch.

“The boxes have now gone and there is a new stand being built on what is the old stand, the Bobbers stand, which I used to stand on in the early days of going there,” Wilkinson added.

"We’ve had to put up new floodlight pylons because ours weren’t strong enough for media.

"We’re having to put in huge media facilities, we’ve got to have room for 50 fixed camera positions which if you can imagine in Kenilworth Road, is about the whole stadium!

"Of course all the room for the trucks and everything that comes with it, but we’re doing it.”

Rob Edwards’ side, who joined Burnley in winning promotion from the Championship, face Brighton away on the opening day before hosting the Clarets on August 19.

