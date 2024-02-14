Why Vincent Kompany believes Burnley can surprise Arsenal following Liverpool and Man City displays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets lost 3-1 to Liverpool on Saturday, just a couple of weeks after going down to the same scoreline against fellow title challengers Manchester City.

Back in November, Kompany’s men were also beaten 3-1 at The Emirates by Arsenal, who make the journey to Turf Moor for the return fixture this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Burnley have yet to claim a point against the league’s top three, nor anyone in the top 11 for that matters, Kompany believes the performances of his side prove they are more than capable of springing a surprise.

Speaking after last week’s defeat at Anfield, the Clarets boss said: “It’s a team with a lot of quality and a stadium and crowd with a lot of history, passion for the team and that’s always tough.

“For as much as we came to play our own game, we did really well in that environment.

“It’s something positive to take out of the game for sure. I don’t think we can throw too much away from this game because it should also give us the belief to carry on.

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta (L) and Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany (R) embrace on the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 11, 2023. Arsenal won the game 3-1. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Liverpool, we’ve played them twice. City we’ve played them twice, you’ve got to play them all but there’s enough in our performances to make us believe we can get results and that should be the priority.”

Kompany is right to be encouraged by Burnley’s display at Anfield, given his side caused the hosts plenty of problems.

With the game hanging in the balance at 2-1, David Fofana squandered two huge opportunities to level while Wilson Odobert also skewed wide with the goal at his mercy.

“I’ve been to this place many times myself as a player and I didn’t have those chances,” Kompany added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad