Why Vincent Kompany believes Burnley can surprise Arsenal following Liverpool and Man City displays
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets lost 3-1 to Liverpool on Saturday, just a couple of weeks after going down to the same scoreline against fellow title challengers Manchester City.
Back in November, Kompany’s men were also beaten 3-1 at The Emirates by Arsenal, who make the journey to Turf Moor for the return fixture this Saturday.
While Burnley have yet to claim a point against the league’s top three, nor anyone in the top 11 for that matters, Kompany believes the performances of his side prove they are more than capable of springing a surprise.
Speaking after last week’s defeat at Anfield, the Clarets boss said: “It’s a team with a lot of quality and a stadium and crowd with a lot of history, passion for the team and that’s always tough.
“For as much as we came to play our own game, we did really well in that environment.
“It’s something positive to take out of the game for sure. I don’t think we can throw too much away from this game because it should also give us the belief to carry on.
“Liverpool, we’ve played them twice. City we’ve played them twice, you’ve got to play them all but there’s enough in our performances to make us believe we can get results and that should be the priority.”
Kompany is right to be encouraged by Burnley’s display at Anfield, given his side caused the hosts plenty of problems.
With the game hanging in the balance at 2-1, David Fofana squandered two huge opportunities to level while Wilson Odobert also skewed wide with the goal at his mercy.
“I’ve been to this place many times myself as a player and I didn’t have those chances,” Kompany added.
“It’s not the first time though, we’ve had plenty of opportunities against some of the other top sides but there’s no sulking about it. It is what it is. We’ve just got to get on with it and get ready for the next challenge.”