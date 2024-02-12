'I wasn't convinced': Dermot Gallagher analyses Liverpool's second goal against Burnley on Sky Sports Ref Watch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luis Diaz restored Liverpool’s lead at the start of the second-half with a close-range finish from Harvey Elliott’s cross.

But Burnley’s players were unhappy with referee Tim Robinson’s decision to allow play to continue after Alex Mac Allister appeared to foul Aaron Ramsey on the edge of the box.

Ramsey remained on his feet, sparking suggestions Burnley would have been awarded a foul had he gone to ground.

Vincent Kompany also remonstrated with the decision on the sidelines, something that earned him a booking from the man in charge – meaning he will now be banned from the touchline for next week’s game against Arsenal after being shown his third yellow of the season.

Analysing VAR’s decision not to overturn the goal on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch this morning, Gallagher suggested it would have been the wrong decision.

"I wasn't convinced it was a foul,” he said.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Luis Diaz of Liverpool (2L) scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on February 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“I think if a foul is going to be given in this incident [Luis Diaz's goal] it's got to be the on-field referee – not VAR. Otherwise you're re-refereeing a football match."

The Clarets were briefly level after Dara O’Shea equalised with a bullet header in first-half stoppage-time.