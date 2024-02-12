'I wasn't convinced': Dermot Gallagher analyses Liverpool's second goal against Burnley on Sky Sports Ref Watch
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luis Diaz restored Liverpool’s lead at the start of the second-half with a close-range finish from Harvey Elliott’s cross.
But Burnley’s players were unhappy with referee Tim Robinson’s decision to allow play to continue after Alex Mac Allister appeared to foul Aaron Ramsey on the edge of the box.
Ramsey remained on his feet, sparking suggestions Burnley would have been awarded a foul had he gone to ground.
Vincent Kompany also remonstrated with the decision on the sidelines, something that earned him a booking from the man in charge – meaning he will now be banned from the touchline for next week’s game against Arsenal after being shown his third yellow of the season.
Analysing VAR’s decision not to overturn the goal on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch this morning, Gallagher suggested it would have been the wrong decision.
"I wasn't convinced it was a foul,” he said.
“I think if a foul is going to be given in this incident [Luis Diaz's goal] it's got to be the on-field referee – not VAR. Otherwise you're re-refereeing a football match."
Liverpool ended up winning the game 3-1, with Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez also getting on the scoresheet.
The Clarets were briefly level after Dara O’Shea equalised with a bullet header in first-half stoppage-time.
With the game finely poised at 2-1 midway through the second-half, David Fofana squandered two big chances to level while Wilson Odobert also missed a gilt-edged chance.