Why Preston North End v Burnley FA Cup tie won't benefit from use of new offside technology
The FA has confirmed that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be utilised across all fifth round ties.
This will include in-stadium VAR announcements, where match officials will announce their final decision in relation to reviewed incidents to provide “improved clarity and understanding” for spectators and viewers.
However, while semi-automated offside technology will be used in seven of eight of the fifth round fixtures, it won’t be available at Deepdale. It will only be used at the ties taking place at Premier League stadiums, which is the first time it will be utilised in competitive English matches.
Should it prove successful in the FA Cup, the new technology will be implemented in the Premier League later this season.
The FA said in a statement: “Semi-automated offside technology will provide more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking and produce virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.
“The operation of semi-automated offside technology does not change the accuracy of the decision making but enhances the speed and efficiency of the process.”
Burnley’s trip to Deepdale is set to take place across the weekend of March 1/2, with an exact date and time to be confirmed in due course.
It will be Burnley’s second visit to Deepdale in the space of just a couple of weeks, as they also take on Paul Heckingbottom’s side there in league action this Saturday.