'Every bit': Scott Parker makes Burnley claim following convincing victory against Hull City

Scott Parker felt his Burnley side looked “every bit” a top Championship side during their convincing victory against Hull City.

First-half goals from Bashir Humphreys and Zian Flemming secured a thoroughly deserved 2-0 win at Turf Moor to extend Burnley’s unbeaten run to 21 games in league and cup.

The damage all came during a dominant first-half, where the Clarets could easily have added more goals to their tally, before seeing out the victory during a much more controlled second 45 minutes.

“I’m really happy, I thought we were top tonight. I thought we were really good,” Parker said.

“We started the game really well, obviously an early goal really helped settle us a little bit and I thought from there we just went through the gears really.

“I thought we looked every bit of a top team. We moved the ball with a real intensity and we had an intent about us with real detail.

“We were probably worthy of a couple more really going in at half-time and then in the second half, of course, Hull are going to change things a little bit and I thought we saw the game out really well.

Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Hull City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Even saying that, we still had some big chances, but we didn't manage to add to the scoreline. But it’s another clean sheet and we move on.”

When asked if the first-half display was some of the best football they’ve played this season, Parker added: “I think it was. Yeah, I think that's fair to say.

“I think I've probably been seeing that. I've seen it in training the last couple of weeks and I've seen it generally in our performances. Certainly the Oxford game resembled it as well.

“Like I said, we moved the ball really well, took the ball to spaces where we could exploit them and did it really well.”

To top off a positive night at Turf Moor, Humphreys’ goal was his first in Burnley colours while Flemming’s header was his first on home turf.

“I was really pleased for both,” Parker said.

“Bash, obviously it’s his first goal for the club, he comes inside and it’s a lovely strike from him. I’m also pleased for Flem.

“Obviously all of his goals have been well documented and have come away from home, so I'm pleased that he manages to get one tonight in front of our home fans.

“It was lovely, lovely play by Jaidon Anthony, he stands one up and Zian finishes it.”