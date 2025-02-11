One noticeable absentee as Burnley submit updated 25-man squad list to the EFL

Jordan Beyer is the only noticeable absentee from Burnley’s updated squad list following the closure of the January transfer window.

The Clarets, like all of the other clubs in the Championship, are able to register a maximum of 25 players with the EFL that will be eligible to play for them for the rest of the season.

Burnley have registered 23 players in total, leaving two spots free. Beyer, who is currently sidelined with a long-term injury, has not been included.

The defender hasn’t featured for the Clarets since December 2023 and has since undergone two surgeries to rectify a knee problem.

While the 24-year-old is making steady progress in his recovery and recently returned to the grass, there’s still a long way to go before he will be considered for selection.

Shurandy Sambo and Mike Tresor, two players that have barely featured for Scott Parker’s side this season, are part of the 23.

A minimum of eight of the squad must be home grown. To be considered a home grown player, the individual must have been registered with any club affiliated to the FA or the FA of Wales for at least three seasons, or 36 months, prior to their 21st birthday.

Burnley have named 13 in total. These are: Jaidon Anthony, Ashley Barnes, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Marcus Edwards, Bashir Humphreys, Josh Laurent, Nathan Redmond, Connor Roberts, Jeremy Sarmiento, Jonjo Shelvey, James Trafford and Joe Worrall.

Players under the age of 21, such as deadline day recruit Jaydon Banel, don’t count towards the 25 unless they’re brought in on a temporary loan basis.

The likes of Enock Agyei, CJ Egan-Riley, Luca Koleosho, Hannibal and Aaron Ramsey all qualify as Under-21 players.

With two spots still remaining, the Clarets could potentially fill those spaces with the signings of free agents should they wish to do so.

Senior players

Jaidon Anthony (HG), Ashley Barnes (HG), Manuel Benson, Josh Brownhill (HG), Josh Cullen (HG), Marcus Edwards (HG), Maxime Esteve, Zian Flemming, Lyle Foster, Etienne Green, Vaclav Hladky, Bashir Humphreys (HG), Josh Laurent (HG), Lucas Pires, Nathan Redmond (HG), Connor Roberts (HG), Shurandy Sambo, Jeremy Sarmiento (HG), Jonjo Shelvey (HG), Oliver Sonne, James Trafford (HG), Mike Tresor, Joe Worrall

Selected Under-21 players

Oluwaseun Adewumi, Enock Agyei, Joe Bauress, Charlie Casper, Owen Dodgson, CJ Egan-Riley, Will Hugill, Luca Koleosho, Vernon Masara, Tommy McDermott, Hannibal, Michael Mellon, Joao Mendes, Aaron Ramsey, Julien Vetro