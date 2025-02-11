Scott Parker discusses Marcus Edwards' Burnley role after dream debut in the FA Cup

Scott Parker hopes Marcus Edwards can be the difference maker for Burnley going forwards after the January recruit enjoyed a debut to remember.

The deadline day signing scored Burnley’s winning goal on Saturday as Parker’s men secured their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win against Southampton.

The 26-year-old, who has joined the Clarets on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, will now be hoping for his first league start when Burnley face Hull City on Wednesday night.

When asked if Edwards could be a difference maker for his side, Parker said: “I think he definitely can, yeah.

“I know Marcus and I've been around him for some time and I know his qualities.

“Even today, in the little bits, what you see is that the game becomes a little bit alive when he's got the ball. I think people are making runs knowing that he can maybe see it. He's someone who can wriggle and he's a dribbler and can execute that final pass and then he's in a great position to be in and around in the six-yard box to execute his finish.

“We've got big hopes for Marcus and he helped us for sure on Saturday, settling him in, which he's settled very well.”

Burnley now have plenty of wide options in the wide areas, with Edwards set to battle it out with the likes of Lyle Foster, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Jeremy Sarmiento for a starting role.

Luca Koleosho will also be in the picture when he returns from injury.