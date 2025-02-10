Burnley boss Scott Parker explains fascinating reason why he gave CJ Egan-Riley captain's armband

Handing CJ Egan-Riley the Burnley captaincy was a way of overseeing the next stage of his development, according to Scott Parker.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the absence of Josh Brownhill, and with Josh Cullen starting on the bench, the 22-year-old was given the armband on Saturday ahead of the likes of Ashley Barnes as Burnley overcame Southampton 1-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The centre-back has been a revelation for the Clarets this season, but Parker feels Egan-Riley could take on even more “responsibility”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burnley boss also confirmed it was always the plan to bring off Egan-Riley on the 60-minute mark, when he was replaced by Maxime Esteve.

“We were managing minutes a little bit,” he said.

“We went into the game obviously knowing that we were going to have to manage some minutes with Wednesday coming up or with players obviously coming back.

“CJ was well worthy and deserved the armband though. Since I've been in here, he's been superb and we see his qualities on the pitch and he's developed.

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: CJ Egan-Riley of Burnley F.C. warms up before the Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth FC and Burnley FC at Fratton Park on February 01, 2025 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“CJ's facing different things every single week due to his inexperience and every time you give him a challenge or that challenge comes, he faces it and normally comes out the other end of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was another big challenge for him, leading out the team for the first time. I was trying to give him and add some responsibility onto him and what that brings and how he adapts to that.

“I'm glad that he’s done that today and no doubt we'll start nudging along those leadership qualities with him.”