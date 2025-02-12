Burnley 2-0 Hull City: Clarets turn on the style as unbeaten run extends to 21 games

Burnley delivered one of their most complete 45-minute displays of the season to put Hull City to the sword.

Scott Parker’s men extended their unbeaten run to 21 games in league and cup thanks to a dominant 2-0 win at Turf Moor, where they remain unbeaten this season.

Bashir Humphreys got the Clarets off to the perfect start with his first goal for the club after just three minutes, before Zian Flemming broke his Turf Moor duck to round off a near-perfect first-half.

The second-half was a far more sanguine affair, but the damage had already been done during the dominant first-half as the Clarets saw out a thoroughly deserved three points.

The Clarets continue to break records defensively, keeping a 10th straight clean sheet which means they haven’t conceded in over 15 hours’ worth of football, which is a new best for the Championship.

Despite Parker’s much changed XI impressing in the FA Cup, the Clarets boss opted to revert back to the side that beat Oxford United 2-1 last time out in the Championship.

It meant Lyle Foster continued on the left wing, while Hannibal also stayed in the side in the number 10 role.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates with team mate Jaidon Anthony after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Hull City AFC at Turf Moor on February 12, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

That’s down to the continued absence of skipper Josh Brownhill, while Luca Koleosho also remains out.

Oliver Sonne dropped out of the squad entirely as deadline day signing Jaydon Banel featured on the bench for the first time alongside the likes of Manuel Benson, Marcus Edwards and Jeremy Sarmiento.

Nathan Redmond, who was handed a few minutes off the bench on his return from injury at the weekend, was not involved. Jordan Beyer and Aaron Ramsey also remain sidelined.

As for Hull, they made four changes from the side that lost 2-1 at home to Stoke City in their last outing. Among the four to come in was debutant John Egan, who left Turf Moor to join the Tigers on transfer deadline day.

Lewie Coyle, Matt Crooks and Kyle Joseph also came into the side.

The Tigers were left reeling with just three minutes left on the clock though when Burnley made a lightning-fast start.

Bashir Humphreys of all people was the man to score, bagging his first goal for the Clarets in his 27th appearance of the season.

It was a lovely finish too, picking out the far corner of Ivor Pandur’s net on his weaker right foot from the edge of the area.

Connor Roberts’ crossfield ball had been instrumental in the build-up to the goal, while Lyle Foster also claimed an assist for teeing up Humphreys.

The hosts continued their fine start, as Jaidon Anthony tested the goalkeeper with a low effort at his near post that was well claimed.

Hull threatened for the first time in the 10th minute when Joe Gelhardt tried his luck with a dipping volley from a tight angle, but his looping effort flew a couple of yards over James Trafford’s crossbar.

Burnley immediately countered and came close to a second through Anthony again, but his near post drive was tipped around the post by Pandur.

Burnley’s bright start was rewarded with another goal in the 22nd minute when Zian Flemming finally broke his Turf Moor duck

The goal owed a great deal to Hannibal’s clever ball in the build-up, which freed Anthony to deliver a pinpoint cross that Flemming headed home after getting across his man.

At this point the Clarets were full of confidence and looked like extending their lead even further, something they almost did when Flemming came close to a second, dragging a powerful shot through the legs of a defender but just wide of the upright.

While Hull were being well beaten, they were still showing some signs of promise, as Kyle Joseph headed wide from a central pressure, albeit under pressure from CJ Egan-Riley.

At the other end, Flemming squandered a gilt-edged chance to double his tally and put the game to bed when he side-footed over from only a few yards out. In his defence, Anthony’s pullback into the six-yard box was coming at some pace.

Burnley almost added the icing on the cake to what was a near-perfect first-half when Hannibal’s near post header was turned around the post by Pandur.

The hosts took a far more controlled and patient approach at the start of the second-half, knowing there was no need to go gung-ho in search of further goals.

Hull had a bit of a go as they aimed to reduce the deficit, but Burnley never looked unduly troubled. Trafford was forced into one routine save, getting down to his right to claim Joao Pedro’s ambitious long-range effort.

Pedro could have ensured a nervy final 13 minutes when he let fly from the edge of the box, but thankfully Trafford was there to tip his effort over the bar.

Burnley could have added further gloss to the scoreline when Foster, finishing the game back up front, saw his fierce, curling drive from the angle well saved by Pandur.

The game otherwise fizzled out as Burnley kept yet another clean sheet, but more importantly another three points in their hunt for promotion.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal (Sarmiento), Anthony (Worrall), Foster (Barnes), Flemming (Edwards)

Subs not used: Hladky, Pires, Shelvey, Banel, Benson

Hull: Pandur, Coyle, McLoughlin, Egan, Matazo (Slater), Alzate, Jones, Crooks (Burstow), Kamara (Barry), Gelhardt (Amrabat), Joseph (Pedro)

Subs not used: Lo-Tutala, Drameh, Jacob, Puerta

Referee: Sam Allison