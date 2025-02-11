Hull City's John Egan reflects on short but 'sweet' Burnley spell ahead of Turf Moor return

John Egan is able to reflect positively on his short but “sweet” spell with Burnley, despite his lack of game time.

The defender, who is set to return to Turf Moor with Hull City on Wednesday, saw just 234 minutes of action following his summer move.

The 32-year-old did little wrong, he just found himself behind the imperious CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve, who continue to keep clean sheet after clean sheet.

"When a team is going so well defensively, you can't really say much,” Egan conceded.

“You just try to help and that was the good thing – everyone on the bench was rooting for the lads starting. I was delighted the two centre-halves were keeping clean sheets and doing so well.

"The record is incredible. I was part of the squad for the first half of the season. The manager is a really high-level coach and he drilled the lads really well. It was an easy team to play for.

"They're having a fantastic season keeping clean sheets but I'm a Hull City player now and it's mad in football, it can quickly switch. The focus is on us getting a positive result."

Egan also only has good things to say about Burnley boss Scott Parker, who helped Egan get “back on his feet” after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Prior to signing his contract with the Clarets, the Republic of Ireland international hadn’t made an appearance since suffering an Achilles injury in September 2023.

"He's an incredible human being, a really top manager, I really enjoyed working with him," Egan added. "I'll always look back on my time at Burnley, even though it was short, as very sweet.

“After my rehab, I went in with Burnley, trained and signed a contract. The manager really helped me get back on my feet.

"I was in for three or four weeks' training, signed, and I was in pretty much every squad since then.

"They could have looked at my injury and thought otherwise but they believed in me. I didn't miss a day training there and was in every squad so the body's feeling good.

"But here I am now trying to force my way into the team and keep the jersey."