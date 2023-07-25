Why ex-Southampton man didn't have to look far to seek advice before making Burnley move

The winger was one of three new arrivals last week after joining Zeki Amdouni and James Trafford in making the move to Turf Moor this summer.

The 29-year-old joins on a free transfer following his recent departure from Turkish side Besiktas, penning a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The experienced wide man spent the season in Istanbul, scoring five times in 25 appearances after making the switch from Southampton.

Redmond previously made 232 appearances over a six-year spell with the Saints, scoring 30 times, before his contract ran out last summer.

During that time, he played alongside the likes of Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez and Michael Obafemi and he sought their advice before completing his switch to East Lancashire.

“I knew a few of the players that were here anyway like Corky, Jay Rod and Michael, Nathan Tella was here last year as well. A lot of the other boys I’ve played against anyway, so in terms of getting a high review, it was easy to come by,” he told Clarets+.

Redmond has already played alongside the likes of Jay Rodriguez at Southampton

“In terms of the management team, it was more about the ethos, the style of play and the culture he’s trying to create.

“There were a lot of positive things that made me feel a part of something that can hopefully build for the future.”

Redmond flew out to Belgium for Saturday’s friendly against Genk but didn’t feature, but will now be focused on making his mark out in Lisbon during the club’s training camp.

It’s been a whirlwind few days for the former Birmingham City man, who was only unveiled as a Burnley player on Friday.

“I had never seen the training ground before and the surroundings are great,” he added.

“The people that work here as well are fantastic and have made me feel so welcome from minute one.

“That alone is super valuable, but every person I speak to speaks so highly about the manager and the culture he’s managed to change in such a short space of time.