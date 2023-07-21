Burnley continue busy week in the transfer market with addition of ex-Southampton winger

News you can trust since 1877
A busy week of incomings at Burnley has continued with the capture of former Southampton winger Nathan Redmond.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:15 BST- 2 min read
Burnley's exciting new number one – the expert view on former Bolton Wanderers l...

The 29-year-old makes the move to Turf Moor on a free transfer following his recent departure from Turkish side Besiktas, penning a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The experienced wide man spent the season in Istanbul, scoring five times in 25 appearances after making the switch from St Mary’s.

Redmond previously made 232 appearances over a six-year spell with the Saints, scoring 30 times, before his contract ran out last summer.

After clinching his move to East Lancashire, Redmond spoke of his excitement at returning to the top flight.

“I always had aspirations to play again in the Premier League. Burnley’s project matches with my ambitions,” Redmond told Burnley’s official website.

“The management team feel like they can enhance my game more and see the value I can bring on and off the field.

Redmond returns to the Premier League having previously spent six years with SouthamptonRedmond returns to the Premier League having previously spent six years with Southampton
“It feels like a perfect match.”

Redmond joined the Saints from Norwich City in 2016 for a rumoured £10m fee, having first started his career with Birmingham City six years earlier.

He made his England debut in 2017 as a substitute during an international friendly against Germany. Despite being included in future squads, Redmond has yet to feature for the Three Lions again.

Manager Vincent Kompany spoke of his excitement at Burnley’s latest addition, believing Redmond will be the perfect character for his dressing room.

He said: “Nathan brings a wealth of experience from playing in the Premier League and more recently from his time in Turkey where he’s been outstanding.

“We’re looking forward to playing a big part in his next chapter.

“He’s got a great work ethic, plenty of skill and a willingness to continue learning. He also brings his personality and character to this football club which will benefit the younger players here.”

Redmond becomes Burnley’s third signing of the week, following in the footsteps of forward Zeki Amdouni and goalkeeper James Trafford.

Vincent Kompany’s men have made seven signings in total this summer, with Jordan Beyer, Michael Obafemi, Dara O’Shea and Lawrence Vigouroux also joining the Clarets ahead of their return to the Premier League.

