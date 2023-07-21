Burnley's exciting new number one - the expert view on former Bolton Wanderers loanee James Trafford

James Trafford, the recent star of England Under-21’s European Championship win, has made the move to Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old joins from Manchester City having spent last season on loan with Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goalkeeper kept an impressive 26 clean sheets in 52 appearances as Ian Evatt’s men won the EFL Trophy and reached the League One play-offs.

The third tier is a different ball game to the Premier League though, so is Trafford capable of making the step-up?

We caught up with Dan Barnes, a digital sports reporter who covers the Trotters for the Bolton News.

Here’s what he had to say:

Trafford has penned a four-year contract with the Clarets and has taken the number one shirt. Picture: Burnley FC

What sort of goalkeeper is Trafford? What are his strengths and weaknesses?

Trafford is an exciting talent. He is a good shot stopper and has a knack for making big saves at crucial moments in games. He is also comfortable with his feet and can play out from the back, which is a key part of Bolton’s style of play under Ian Evatt. One potential weakness was commanding his box, but he has come on leaps and bounds in that area over the past 12 months.

His clean sheet record last season was phenomenal. Was this mainly down to Trafford, his defence, the team's style of play, or a combination of all of the above?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bit of both really. Bolton usually have lots of the ball and press from the front, which means they are able to limit the opposition to few clear cut chances in the final third. However, Trafford also deserves lots of credit for his consistent performances throughout the campaign. Nobody knew what to expect when he initially joined Bolton on loan 18 months ago but he quickly became a fan favourite.

League One to Premier League is quite a jump, do you think he's capable of starting regularly in the top flight?

It’s hard to say. He clearly has a huge amount of potential and I’m confident he will go on to have a good career in the Premier League. But he is still only 20 years old and the jump to the top flight is enormous. Gavin Bazunu made the step up from League One last season and has had mixed reviews at Southampton. Burnley fans can take encouragement from Trafford’s performances at the Under-21 Euros, where he has faced some of Europe’s most promising youngsters and thrived.

The rumoured fee is quite hefty for a such a young goalkeeper. Do you think that's a fair reflection of his ability and potential?