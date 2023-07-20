Burnley share impressive ticket update while issuing stark warning to ticket touts

Excitement is clearly growing ahead of the club’s return to the top flight, following the Championship title win under Vincent Kompany last term.

Providing an update on ticket sales just three weeks out from the season opener, Burnley warned supporters they must snap up their tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to announce that we have now sold out of general admission tickets for eight fixtures, including the first six home matches for the 2023/24 season,” the Clarets said.

“A sold-out Turf Moor is expected all season, so fans are encouraged to purchase early to avoid disappointment.”

The club also issued a warning to fans who are considering buying tickets from “unauthorised” sources, such as ticket touts and websites selling far beyond the initial price.

“The club are aware of a number of unofficial resale platforms trying to sell tickets for some Burnley FC home fixtures,” the Clarets added.

Turf Moor will be packed to the rafters next season following Burnley's return to the top flight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We stress to all supporters that if you are looking to buy tickets for matches you should buy them directly through the club.

“As per clause 3 of the ticket terms and conditions, anyone listing tickets for sale on these sites runs the risk of their tickets being voided and it may amount to a criminal offence under section 166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, as amended by the Violent Crime Reduction Act 2006.

“If you are unable to attend, please use the official ticket exchange.

“If you buy tickets from an unauthorised source, whether that be an unauthorised website, an online marketplace or a ticket tout outside the ground, you risk not being given entry to the match and losing the money you paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A ‘ticket tout’ (also known as a ‘scalper’) sells match tickets without authorisation, often at vastly inflated prices.

“Touts no longer just sell tickets outside the stadium, they also sell them (and aid unauthorised sales by others) on websites and online marketplaces.

“Tickets sold by touts are likely to become void and do not give you the right to enter the stadium to watch the match, or can lead to you being removed from the stadium.”