Ian Maatsen addresses his Chelsea future amid speculation linking him with Burnley return

The 21-year-old played a starring role for Vincent Kompany’s men last season during his loan spell from Stamford Bridge.

The left-back made 42 appearances in all competitions and was named in the Championship’s team of the season.

It’s been widely reported that the Clarets are keen to bring Maatsen back to East Lancashire on a permanent basis, but as yet they’ve unable to meet Chelsea’s demands.

But after scoring twice in Pochettino’s first game in charge last night, a 5-0 friendly win against Wrexham, Maatsen dropped a hint about his future plans.

“I hope to come back here and show the fans and the manager what I am capable of,” he told the Evening Standard.

“Of course, sometimes it is difficult [not knowing your future] but you try to do your best all the time, stay calm and not stress.

Maatsen played a starring role for the Clarets last season on their way to the Championship title

“Just think about football, ask a lot of questions about how to get better, how to improve yourself, ask your teammates and help them as well.”

The big issue for Maatsen at Chelsea is that he finds himself down the pecking order in the left-back role behind Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, although he’s willing to fight for his place.

“A lot of competition is good for me as a player and for the others to work hard and stay focused,” he said.

According to the Evening Standard, Maatsen revealed he has spoken to Pochettino about his future but was keen to keep the conversation private.

Despite being a left-back by trade, the Netherlands Under-21 international impressed playing out on the left wing during Chelsea’s friendly win over in the States.

“It is a position I can play,” Maatsen added.

“I can adapt really quick. I also come in those positions when I play at left-back so for me it isn’t so difficult.”