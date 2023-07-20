News you can trust since 1877
How the price of Burnley's new kit compares to Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham & other Premier League rivals

It’s that time of the year where clubs – or the majority of them anyway – make their new kits available to buy for supporters.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Burnley are no different, revealing their new home strip last week before going on sale on Saturday – with many fans excitedly snapping up the 2023/24 version of the famous claret and blue shirt.

But how does the price of Burnley’s new kit compare to their Premier League rivals?

We take a look here, ranking them from most expensive to least...

Burnley's new shirt draws inspiration from the 1994 strip, which saw the Clarets promoted to the second tier of English football.

1. On sale

Burnley's new shirt draws inspiration from the 1994 strip, which saw the Clarets promoted to the second tier of English football. Photo: Burnley FC

£80

2. Arsenal

£80 Photo: Arsenal

£80

3. Fulham

£80 Photo: Fulham

£80

4. Manchester United

£80 Photo: Manchester United

