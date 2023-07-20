How the price of Burnley's new kit compares to Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham & other Premier League rivals
It’s that time of the year where clubs – or the majority of them anyway – make their new kits available to buy for supporters.
Burnley are no different, revealing their new home strip last week before going on sale on Saturday – with many fans excitedly snapping up the 2023/24 version of the famous claret and blue shirt.
But how does the price of Burnley’s new kit compare to their Premier League rivals?
We take a look here, ranking them from most expensive to least...
