Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen considers his next steps amid talk of £15m Burnley bid
The left-back has now returned to his parent club Chelsea after a highly successful season-long loan spell at Turf Moor.
It’s understood Vincent Kompany is keen to bring the 21-year-old back, albeit this time on a permanent deal.
In recent days it’s been reported the Clarets have had a £15m bid knocked back, with Chelsea instead holding out for £20m. Another loan has not been ruled out by the Stamford Bridge outfit.
Analysing his immediate future, Maatsen – who is likely to be behind Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell in the pecking order at Chelsea – insists he’s got to be ready for all eventualities.
“I had the time to enjoy the (title) win and get my rest, but also I can’t sit still at home so I’m always busy training or just doing stuff – so I’ve just been preparing myself for the next step, to be prepared for anything that comes my way,” he told Chelsea’s official website.
“Also this year we’ve got the Under-21 Euros with the national team, so I’m preparing myself for that too.
“It’s nice to play football for your country and I will come back to Cobham even more prepared, so it’s good.”
Maatsen was a regular performer under Kompany last season, making 42 appearances in all competitions and scoring four times.
He was a key component of a squad that took the Championship by storm, amassing 101 points and losing just three times all season.
“I think this season was a really special season, but also a beautiful season,” Maatsen added.
“Having Vincent Kompany as manager of an English team was really exciting.
“When I first went there it was straight away a family feeling. We worked hard with each other, we knew each other more and more, on and off the pitch, so it was a really beautiful season with loads of experience and enjoyment for me.
“I couldn’t really have hoped for more and I hope whatever next season is going to hold for me it can be the same.”