Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen considers his next steps amid talk of £15m Burnley bid

The left-back has now returned to his parent club Chelsea after a highly successful season-long loan spell at Turf Moor.

It’s understood Vincent Kompany is keen to bring the 21-year-old back, albeit this time on a permanent deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent days it’s been reported the Clarets have had a £15m bid knocked back, with Chelsea instead holding out for £20m. Another loan has not been ruled out by the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Analysing his immediate future, Maatsen – who is likely to be behind Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell in the pecking order at Chelsea – insists he’s got to be ready for all eventualities.

“I had the time to enjoy the (title) win and get my rest, but also I can’t sit still at home so I’m always busy training or just doing stuff – so I’ve just been preparing myself for the next step, to be prepared for anything that comes my way,” he told Chelsea’s official website.

“Also this year we’ve got the Under-21 Euros with the national team, so I’m preparing myself for that too.

Could we see Maatsen back at Turf Moor next season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s nice to play football for your country and I will come back to Cobham even more prepared, so it’s good.”

Maatsen was a regular performer under Kompany last season, making 42 appearances in all competitions and scoring four times.

He was a key component of a squad that took the Championship by storm, amassing 101 points and losing just three times all season.

“I think this season was a really special season, but also a beautiful season,” Maatsen added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having Vincent Kompany as manager of an English team was really exciting.

“When I first went there it was straight away a family feeling. We worked hard with each other, we knew each other more and more, on and off the pitch, so it was a really beautiful season with loads of experience and enjoyment for me.