News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

The best opposition XI that faced Burnley this season - including Millwall, Reading & Sheffield United men

There were plenty of Burnley players who impressed during the club’s title triumph – but what about the opposition?
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

We look at the ratings dished out by stats website whoscored.com to see who got the best marks in each position when playing against the Clarets...

Three of the starting XI come from Sheffield United

1. Catching the eye

Three of the starting XI come from Sheffield United Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Burnley's 2-0 win against Millwall back in August would have been a lot heavier were it not for the Millwall keeper.

2. GK - Bartosz Bialkowski (7.8), Millwall

Burnley's 2-0 win against Millwall back in August would have been a lot heavier were it not for the Millwall keeper. Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

Photo Sales
The Arsenal loanee was Rotherham's standout performer during their narrow 3-2 loss at Turf Moor, grabbing an assist for Ben Wiles' opener.

3. RB - Brooke Norton-Cuffy (8.1), Rotherham United

The Arsenal loanee was Rotherham's standout performer during their narrow 3-2 loss at Turf Moor, grabbing an assist for Ben Wiles' opener. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Photo Sales
The Bosnian defender was among Sheffield United's best performers during their dramatic 5-2 win against the Clarets, even grabbing an assist for Oli McBurnie.

4. CB - Anel Ahmedhodzic (8.3), Sheffield United

The Bosnian defender was among Sheffield United's best performers during their dramatic 5-2 win against the Clarets, even grabbing an assist for Oli McBurnie. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:BurnleyMillwallReadingSheffield UnitedClarets