There were plenty of Burnley players who impressed during the club’s title triumph – but what about the opposition?
We look at the ratings dished out by stats website whoscored.com to see who got the best marks in each position when playing against the Clarets...
1. Catching the eye
Three of the starting XI come from Sheffield United Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. GK - Bartosz Bialkowski (7.8), Millwall
Burnley's 2-0 win against Millwall back in August would have been a lot heavier were it not for the Millwall keeper. Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes
3. RB - Brooke Norton-Cuffy (8.1), Rotherham United
The Arsenal loanee was Rotherham's standout performer during their narrow 3-2 loss at Turf Moor, grabbing an assist for Ben Wiles' opener. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan
4. CB - Anel Ahmedhodzic (8.3), Sheffield United
The Bosnian defender was among Sheffield United's best performers during their dramatic 5-2 win against the Clarets, even grabbing an assist for Oli McBurnie. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley