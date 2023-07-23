15 of our best pictures of Burnley fans enjoying their European adventure in Genk

The result might have gone against their side last night, but Burnley supporters certainly made the most of their weekend in Genk.

Around 300 Clarets snapped up the allocated tickets for what was Burnley’s first public outing of their pre-season schedule.

Vincent Kompany’s side fell to a 2-0 defeat to their Belgian opponents – their first of pre-season – with goals coming in either half.

But for those travelling over from the North West, it was still a weekend to remember after taking over the town square and painting the town claret and blue.

The travelling fans were also in fine voice in the away end at the Cegeka Arena and certainly made the most of their night.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

1 . Image (6).jpeg The lucky 300 Burnley fans that quickly snapped up the allocated tickets Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . 1 Genk v Burnley Photo: Twitter Photo Sales

3 . 2 Genk v Burnley Photo: Twitter Photo Sales

4 . 3 Genk v Burnley Photo: Twitter Photo Sales