Why Burnley coach isn't concerned about record-breaking backline being breached

Mike Jackson doesn’t believe there’s been any shift in Burnley’s defensive approach despite the recent breaching of their backline.

After going 12 games without conceding, the Clarets have now conceded in two of their last three games in the Championship.

Prior to those three games, it took Scott Parker’s side 14 games to concede the same amount.

The latest goal came from West Brom’s John Swift on Tuesday night during the 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, as the Clarets let a goal in at home for the first time since December 21.

There wasn’t a great deal James Trafford could have done about the goal, however, as Swift beat him with a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

The Clarets also shifted three goals during the recent FA Cup defeat to Preston North End, although they did make nine changes to their side on that occasion.

Their defensive record in the league remains remarkable, however, and they’re still on course to break all sorts of records having conceded just 11 goals in 37 games.

First team coach Michael Jackson speaks to the media following the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Analysing the recent goals Burnley have conceded, first-team coach Jackson isn’t overly concerned by the trend.

“If you're looking at the Preston game, for instance, the first goal for them is a free kick, an unbelievable free kick [from Robbie Brady],” he said.

“Against West Brom, sometimes, for me, if you're being really picky, don't give the free kick away in the first place, that's the standard that we try and work to anyway.

“We don't want to give soft free kicks away around the goal. He [Josh Brownhill] gives people an opportunity to do that, but sometimes you have to hold your hand up and say, ‘it's a great free kick’ [from John Swift].

“I don't think we've conceded loads of chances in terms of something's changed, I think there's a bit of quality that they've scored from.

“But in terms of the defensive unit and the way we want to play and defend, we just keep pushing that all the time.”

Jackson was speaking after Burnley were held to a 15th draw of the season, as they missed out on the opportunity to move top of the table.

Despite the missed opportunity, Jackson is refusing to get too down.

“You can't do anything about that now,” he added.

“Once you've drawn those games, you've picked the points that you've needed to get.

“Obviously you want to win all of your games, but I don't think you can look that far back, football's not like that, if we did that we wouldn't get out of bed.

“For me, you just go to the next game. I know what the Championship's like, I’ve been at it a long time, you just have to be really, really calm. You don't get on the rollercoaster.

“If you get on the rollercoaster you end up getting up and down, so for us, we try and stay really level, focus on the next game, what can we get better at, how can we improve, and that's how we've always done it.”