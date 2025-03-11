Mike Jackson clears up Burnley v West Brom full-time drama as Clarets make appeal decision
The defender was shown a straight red for tripping Baggies striker Alex Lankshear off the ball just as referee Gavin Ward blew the final whistle.
It appeared to be more of a clip, rather than a kick out – but it sparked a melee which also culminated in Clarets boss Scott Parker also being dismissed for confronrting a match official.
Egan-Riley is now facing the prospect of missing three games for violent conduct, unless the club’s appeal is successful.
Parker’s red meant that first-team coach Mike Jackson was on post-match duties following the 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.
“It's the end of the game, I think there's a lot of emotion,” he said on the full-time drama.
“I think both teams are going for it, both teams are at different stages of where they need to be.
“I just think the detail of it is not something that I want to try and get involved in, because obviously there's that much going on, there's a melee at the end.
“But from what I've seen, I don't think there's a lot in it. I think sometimes we just need to take a little bit of a step back, everybody involved, but we'll look at it as a club, and then we'll see how we're going to approach that from there.”
When asked if the club could look to appeal Egan-Riley’s red card, Jackson added: “Like I said, personally I have not seen the footage on it. But from what I've heard, it doesn't look much.
“So hopefully the club can have a look at it and then from terms of making an appeal, hopefully we can do that.”
Burnley were also left aggrieved during the final stages of the game when an apparent handball inside the box went unpunished.
On that incident, Jackson added: “It could have been [handball]. Again, I've not seen it back, it looks a tight one, but to give that decision at the end of the game, sometimes they don't get given.”
Clarets fans were also quick to point out that John Swift moved the ball back to create more room for himself before smashing home a 25-yard free-kick that briefly gave the away side the lead.
Ward appeared to miss it while he was ushering the wall back into position.
Thankfully for the Clarets they quickly hit back as Zian Flemming tapped home an equaliser from close range.
“Yes, I think there's a bit of that,” Jackson said on the free-kick.
“But at the time on the field to be able to see that, the detail in it, it's one of those things, but credit to the lad, he scored it. It's a great free kick.”