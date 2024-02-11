Why Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will be banned from the touchline against Arsenal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets boss was shown a yellow card by referee Tim Robinson after Liverpool’s second goal in their 3-1 win.

It’s the third booking Kompany has received this season, meeting the threshold for a one-match ban.

Addressing the yellow card after the game, Kompany claimed it wouldn’t have happened had his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp not been shown one earlier in the game after becoming increasingly frustrated in the technical area.

“I'd say it's a little bit to do with the game,” Kompany explained.

“I think I got booked because I should have paid attention to the fact that Jurgen Klopp got booked because then all I think the referee did was just went looking for me.

“I opened my arms out, which I have done exactly that in many games. Then all of a sudden the card comes out. Out of nothing. Now I am suspended for the next game.

“I should have known it was just a way to balance it out and it doesn't make sense, but hey, we have to keep going. No sulking."

Speaking on his yellow card, Klopp said: "It was emotional, definitely. Imagine in this game and the referee has a blue card available? It would have been the wild west. There were so many yellow cards today.