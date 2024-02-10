With the game finely poised at 2-1, the Clarets squandered THREE big chances to level for the second time and potentially get something from the game.

But as it was, Darwin Nunez put the game to bed late on to condemn the Clarets to another defeat.

While the overall performance was a positive one, Vincent Kompany’s men were found wanting in both boxes yet again.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

James Trafford - 5/10 Made some good saves to keep Burnley in it but hugely at fault for Liverpool's first. Got to be stronger from set pieces.

Lorenz Assignon - 6/10 Showed some decent signs again. Certainly full of energy and has a good touch. But given a busy afternoon defensively.

Dara O'Shea - 7/10 Brought Burnley back level with a bullet header just before half-time. Produced some crucial blocks at the other end.

Maxime Esteve - 7/10 Commanding on his first start and had the pace to deal with balls in behind. Looked like he came off with a knock.