News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley player ratings vs Liverpool as three 5/10s handed out and two 7s - gallery

Burnley put up a spirited fight, but quality told as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:27 GMT

With the game finely poised at 2-1, the Clarets squandered THREE big chances to level for the second time and potentially get something from the game.

But as it was, Darwin Nunez put the game to bed late on to condemn the Clarets to another defeat.

While the overall performance was a positive one, Vincent Kompany’s men were found wanting in both boxes yet again.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made some good saves to keep Burnley in it but hugely at fault for Liverpool’s first. Got to be stronger from set pieces.

1. James Trafford - 5/10

Made some good saves to keep Burnley in it but hugely at fault for Liverpool’s first. Got to be stronger from set pieces. Photo: John Powell

Photo Sales
Showed some decent signs again. Certainly full of energy and has a good touch. But given a busy afternoon defensively.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 6/10

Showed some decent signs again. Certainly full of energy and has a good touch. But given a busy afternoon defensively. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Brought Burnley back level with a bullet header just before half-time. Produced some crucial blocks at the other end.

3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10

Brought Burnley back level with a bullet header just before half-time. Produced some crucial blocks at the other end. Photo: IAN HODGSON

Photo Sales
Commanding on his first start and had the pace to deal with balls in behind. Looked like he came off with a knock.

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Commanding on his first start and had the pace to deal with balls in behind. Looked like he came off with a knock. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyLiverpool