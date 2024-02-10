With the game finely poised at 2-1, the Clarets squandered THREE big chances to level for the second time and potentially get something from the game.
While the overall performance was a positive one, Vincent Kompany’s men were found wanting in both boxes yet again.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 5/10
Made some good saves to keep Burnley in it but hugely at fault for Liverpool’s first. Got to be stronger from set pieces. Photo: John Powell
2. Lorenz Assignon - 6/10
Showed some decent signs again. Certainly full of energy and has a good touch. But given a busy afternoon defensively. Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10
Brought Burnley back level with a bullet header just before half-time. Produced some crucial blocks at the other end. Photo: IAN HODGSON
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
Commanding on his first start and had the pace to deal with balls in behind. Looked like he came off with a knock. Photo: Justin Setterfield