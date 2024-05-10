Why Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was unmoved by Nottingham Forest's unsuccessful appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vincent Kompany insists he paid no attention to Nottingham Forest’s unsuccessful points deduction appeal – despite the fact it kept Burnley in the fight against relegation.

Forest were hoping to get some points back after lodging an appeal against the four-point deduction they were handed in March for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means Nuno Espirito Santo’s side remain in 17th place, two points above Luton Town and five above Burnley, with two games left to play.

Should the Clarets beat Tottenham on Saturday and Forest are beaten by Chelsea, that will set up a final day showdown between the two sides at Turf Moor.

Despite the latest development working out in Burnley’s favour, Kompany says it wasn’t something he was keeping tabs on.

“As weird as it may sound, I did not pay any attention to it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to kick-off ahead of the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“Of course, like everybody at Burnley Football Club, I’m desperate for us to try and stay in the league, to try and pull off some exceptional performance in the next game and the game after that.

“But I’ve taught myself to handle these situations by genuinely not trying to pay too much attention to it. It’s something I couldn’t have affected anyway.

“The decision has been made, we play on now.”

Whatever happens elsewhere, it doesn’t matter unless Burnley are able to beat Tottenham on Saturday.

When asked if that adds an extra element of pressure for his players, Kompany said: “Let's not talk about relegation right now. Let's talk about the opportunity of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be plenty of time to talk about what the season has been, good or bad. Right now we don't have to play out any scenarios. The only thing I know is to keep going.