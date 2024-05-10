Why Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was unmoved by Nottingham Forest's unsuccessful appeal
Forest were hoping to get some points back after lodging an appeal against the four-point deduction they were handed in March for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.
However, on Tuesday, an independent commission handed down its verdict and found Forest’s initial punishment should stand.
It means Nuno Espirito Santo’s side remain in 17th place, two points above Luton Town and five above Burnley, with two games left to play.
Should the Clarets beat Tottenham on Saturday and Forest are beaten by Chelsea, that will set up a final day showdown between the two sides at Turf Moor.
Despite the latest development working out in Burnley’s favour, Kompany says it wasn’t something he was keeping tabs on.
“As weird as it may sound, I did not pay any attention to it,” he said.
“Of course, like everybody at Burnley Football Club, I’m desperate for us to try and stay in the league, to try and pull off some exceptional performance in the next game and the game after that.
“But I’ve taught myself to handle these situations by genuinely not trying to pay too much attention to it. It’s something I couldn’t have affected anyway.
“The decision has been made, we play on now.”
Whatever happens elsewhere, it doesn’t matter unless Burnley are able to beat Tottenham on Saturday.
When asked if that adds an extra element of pressure for his players, Kompany said: “Let's not talk about relegation right now. Let's talk about the opportunity of the game.
“There will be plenty of time to talk about what the season has been, good or bad. Right now we don't have to play out any scenarios. The only thing I know is to keep going.
“Rewards don't get distributed in life because you've done something exceptional in one given season, it's because you prepared yourself over a long period of time to have that moment and you have to go through these moments to get that reward.”
