Burnley's fight against relegation goes on as Nottingham Forest discover their points deduction appeal fate
Forest were hoping to get some points back after lodging an appeal against the four-point deduction they were handed in March for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.
However an independent commission has found that the initial punishment handed down stands.
It means Nuno Espirito Santo’s side remain in 17th place, two points above Luton Town and five above Burnley.
Should the Clarets beat Tottenham on Saturday and Forest are beaten by Chelsea, that will set up a final day showdown between the two sides at Turf Moor.
Luton, meanwhile, face West Ham and Fulham in their final two games of the season.
Forest admitted their breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, having overspent by £34.5million over a three-year period.
Under the guidelines, Forest could have been handed a six-point penalty, but were given a less severe punishment by the Premier League on account of their “early plea” and “excellent co-operation”.
Forest, however, claimed the punishment was too severe.
Had Forest been given a point back, that would have all-but relegated Burnley given the gulf in goal difference between the two sides.
But the decision means relegation will be decided on the pitch and not without a ball being kicked, as had been feared.
The Premier League said in a statement: “An independent appeal board has upheld the decision of a commission to deduct four points from Nottingham Forest following an admitted breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).
“The PSR sanction applied to the assessment period ending season 2022/23 and was appealed by the club on two grounds.
"The club argued that the independent commission committed an error in not treating its sale of a high-profile player shortly after the assessment period as a mitigating factor, and that it committed a further error in electing not to suspend some or all of the points deduction it imposed.
"Each of these grounds was rejected by the appeal board, which found the independent commission was entitled to immediately impose the sanction it did. The four-point deduction will therefore remain in place.”