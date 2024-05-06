Ex-ref delivers verdict on Lorenz Assignon's penalty appeal during Burnley's defeat to Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Referee Anthony Taylor waved away Burnley’s appeals for a spot kick early into the game, while the score remained level.

Bruno Guimaraes clearly laid two hands on the back of Lorenz Assignon, who subsequently went tumbling inside the box.

Analysing the incident, Gallagher claims Taylor would have overturned his decision had he been sent to the pitchside monitor.

“The referee has had a bit of bad luck,” Gallagher told Sky Sports’ Ref Watch.

“The camera would show he's blocked off, he's trying to look around players but doesn't have a clear view. If he has the view we have, he makes a different decision.

“If the VAR sends him to the screen, I think he would award the penalty.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United sportingly helps up Burnley player Lorenz Assignon during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 04, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

While Kompany was furious with the decision at the time, his complaints were minimal after the game given the manner in which Newcastle cruised to an eventual 4-1 win.

Eddie Howe’s side were later awarded a penalty of their own when Anthony Gordon was brought down inside the box by Josh Brownhill.

“He grabs hold of Gordon's shirt and the referee is in the perfect position. He sees it, gives it. Penalty,” Gallagher said.

Alexander Isak’s spot kick was saved by Arijanet Muric, but the striker would later go on to redeem himself by scoring Newcastle’s fourth goal of the game only five minutes later.

In other officiating news, the Premier League are set to trial head-mounted cameras on referees to help offer “further insight and education into the demands of officiating” at the top level.

Jarred Gillett will wear a camera during tonight’s game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

The footage won’t be broadcast live, but it will be used as part of a programme to be screened later in the year.

"It will show a lot of things that people don't realise,” Gallagher said.

“There was an incident at Burnley on Saturday when Burnley wanted a penalty and if the referee had a head camera on, you would have seen what he saw and that's totally different to what you would see as a spectator.