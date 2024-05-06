Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Norwegian was presented with both the club’s player of the season trophy and the players’ player of the season at Burnley FC’s In The Community Charity Dinner on Saturday night.

The player of the season accolade was chosen by Clarets supporters via an online vote, while the players' playeExr recognition was chosen by Berge’s teammates.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a fine debut season with the Clarets following his summer move from Sheffield United, making 38 appearances across all competitions.

On receiving the awards, Berge said: "This means a lot to me. Burnley is a fantastic football club.

“I love coming into work every single day and being part of such a special club with so many great people. They’re a fantastic group to be part of.”

Berge added: “The support [from the fans] has been amazing. It’s been special for me.

Sander Berge celebrates a recent Burnley goal against Sheffield United with his teammates.

“The fans have been fantastic. For them to be there week in and week out and cheer for us, that’s what we do it for. We’re so thankful for them.”

Kirstie Levell, meanwhile, also swept the board with the awards for Burnley’s Women’s side.

Playing 21 games this season, the goalkeeper has produced a number of eye-catching displays which has seen Rebecca Sawiuk’s side concede the second fewest in the National League North.

“I'm really happy and really appreciative for these awards,” she said. “This is for everyone who believed in me and brought me to the club.