Nottingham Forest make decision over points deduction appeal that will directly impact Burnley's survival chances

Earlier this month, Burnley’s relegation rivals were docked four points after admitting to overspending by £34.5million across a three-year period.

As a result, Nuno Espiro Santo’s side dropped into the relegation zone, with Luton Town moving out of the bottom three.

It also benefited the Clarets, who are now only five points adrift of safety following their win against Brentford prior to the international break.

However, it’s understood Forest's legal team believe the punishment they received was excessive and as a result will contest the decision.

The Premier League said in a statement: “Nottingham Forest Football Club has appealed the decision of an independent Commission to impose a four-point deduction on the club, after its admission of a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

“The club lodged the appeal to the Chair of the Judicial Panel today, who will now appoint an Appeal Board to hear the case.”

Forest became the second side in the Premier League to be hit with a points deduction this season after Everton were docked 10 points in November. However, that was reduced to six points upon appeal.

The Toffees, who are currently four points clear of safety, face a second charge, however, and could be docked further points.

Following their punishment, Forest strongly condemned the points deduction, writing: "After months of engagement with the Premier League, and exceptional cooperation throughout, this was unexpected and has harmed the trust and confidence we had in the Premier League.

"That the Premier League sought a sanction of eight points as a starting point was utterly disproportionate when compared to the nine points that their own rules prescribe for insolvency.

"We were also surprised that the Premier League gave no consideration at all to the unique circumstances of the Club and its mitigation.