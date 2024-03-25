Burnley and Leeds United man Connor Roberts credits unbeaten run to the 'power' of the moustache

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Page’s side are one game away from the 2024 European Championships, with Poland standing in their way on Tuesday night.

Roberts was part of the Wales side that beat Finland 4-1 last Thursday to set up their winner-takes-all decider in Cardiff.

The right-back, who is currently on loan with Leeds United, is unbeaten in his last 25 games in the Championship – something he attributes to his facial hair.

"It's just a little bit of a joke to be honest," Roberts said.

"My wife last year, she was like 'Why don't you grow it?' so I did and then we went on an unbeaten run at Burnley.

"I've done the same thing this year and keep asking her if I should shave it off but she likes it so I'm leaving it there.

"I think it has played about 25 Championship games and never lost, so I hope that continues in the Championship and maybe it gives us a bit of luck on Tuesday.

"It's the power of the 'tache, isn't it?"

Wales are aiming to qualify for a third successive European Championship and Roberts – who played at the previous edition three years ago and the 2022 World Cup – is aiming to represent his country at a third major tournament.

"For Wales, I've been lucky enough to be a part of big games. It's another one on Tuesday night," he said.

"Life, football is about moments and Tuesday is another moment, a chance to achieve something, to make memories. That's what we'll be trying to do as a team and a country. Hopefully we can all come together and do just that.

"We all know how amazing it would be if you win that game, what achievements going to the Euros could produce, the chance to create more moments in your life as a country, as a team.

"We all want it so bad. We've experienced nights, tournaments where it's just brilliant. Tuesday we have to win, we have to give everything.