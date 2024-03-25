Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winger has been sidelined since injuring his knee during Burnley’s clash against Wolves back in December.

At the time of the injury, which required surgery, Vincent Kompany revealed the 19-year-old would be out for the majority of the season, but hoped Koleosho could still play some part.

The former Espanyol man, who made 15 appearances prior to his setback, has been back in his native USA in recent weeks for warm weather training.

Koleosho, who is fast approaching four months out of action, admits he’s feeling positive but he isn’t getting carried away just yet.

“I’ve been in Miami, in the city so it was really close to everything – including the beach which was good,” he told the club’s official website.

“The change has been good too but I was always looking forward to being back in Burnley.

“I got to do some training at the beach, spending a little bit of time in the sunshine and staying really positive. Most importantly, I was doing lots of hard work to help get me back to fitness.

“I’ve been restricted to exactly what I can do up to now because of the operation, but I’m doing lots of lifting, pool work and fieldwork – like sleds and mechanics – so I’m ready for when I can start to run.

“That means working on getting stronger around my knee, in my hips and upper body, keeping everything balanced and it feels good.”

While Koleosho is making good progress in his recovery, there’s no specific return date just yet.

“Obviously I want to start playing again but I’m also kind of calm,” he added.

“I’m just waiting for them to give me the green light in the next couple of weeks to start running so I can get nearer to playing again. I’m not one for looking at timetables though, they just cloud my head.