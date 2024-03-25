Burnley’s Josh Cullen addresses Ireland’s long search for a new boss following impressive display

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Boys in Green have been without a manager since Stephen Kenny’s contract was not renewed back in November 2023.

The FAI had hoped a new head coach would be in place for the Nations League draw at the start of February, but a week shy of April they’re still yet to find their man.

Cullen, who produced a Man of the Match display during the 0-0 friendly draw against Belgium on Saturday, believes their patience will pay off as long as the right candidate is eventually found.

“I don't know who the new manager is going to be, just to clear that up,” he said.

“But a new manager is going to come in with fresh ideas. We have to trust the people that make the decisions.

“I'm sure they'll bring in a manager who wants to play in a good fashion for Ireland, who wants to win games and qualify for tournaments and that's what we all want.

“Whoever comes in, we've got a group of players that will buy into ideas and like you saw against Belgium, will do everything in their power to fight for a result and play for the manager."

In Kenny’s absence, ex-Manchester United and Ireland defender John O’Shea has been placed in interim charge.

Cullen has been impressed with O’Shea and his backroom team, which consists of the likes of Glenn Whelan and Paddy McCarthy.

“They were brilliant. I can't speak highly enough of them,” the 27-year-old added.

“The way they've come in, the atmosphere they've created around the place, the detail they've gone into in such a short period of time to prepare us for the game, it's been absolutely brilliant.”

Cullen, who has been capped 33 times by his country, will be hoping to earn another outing when Ireland face Switzerland on Tuesday evening.

The midfielder has recently played his way back into Vincent Kompany’s starting XI at Turf Moor after a frustrating campaign to date.