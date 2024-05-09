Vincent Kompany insists there's no pressure on Burnley amid relegation fight with Luton Town and Nottingham Forest
The Clarets know they will be relegated on Saturday unless they beat Ange Postecoglu’s side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Even if they do, their demotion back to the Championship will still be confirmed later that day if Nottingham Forest overcome Chelsea.
Sitting five points adrift of safety with only two games to play, the outlook looks bleak for Kompany’s men.
But the Clarets boss insists all the pressure is on Forest, the side that currently occupy the final spot outside the relegation zone.
“I wouldn’t describe this game [against Tottenham] as a high pressure game, why would it be? I don’t think we have anything to lose,” Kompany said.
“If you go into this weekend and you’re protecting a two-point lead, I can see how this is a different mindset. Perhaps I’d not be naive, but I’d be trying to convince myself more than anything if I was saying there is no pressure at that moment in time.
“But in this case I genuinely believe that. For us, it’s all opportunity. If that energy can live from now and hopefully into the last game – but I don’t even want to think about the Forest game right now – this is our last game and if we give ourselves a final against Forest then that’s a final. But this is our last game of the regular season, that’s how we have to look at it.
“Anything can happen on the final day of the season.”
Should Burnley pull off a result against Spurs, it potentially sets up a final day showdown against Forest at Turf Moor, while Luton Town also remain in the equation.
That, however, is entirely dependent on Forest losing against Chelsea, a game which takes place on Saturday at the later time of 5.30pm.
“There is only part one I’m concerned about, part two it’s not in our control,” Kompany added.
“I know the scenarios, I know what is possible. Forest can win, they can draw, they can lose. But we have to focus on our game.”
