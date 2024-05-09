Dean Marney leaves Burnley to take up new coaching role with League Two side
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 40-year-old spent eight memorable years with the Clarets during his playing career, making over 200 appearances in the process.
The former midfielder, who hung up his boots four years ago, was recently working with Burnley’s academy in the Under-15 and Under-16 age groups.
But Marney has now departed to take up a role at Salford as the club’s new lead Under-18s coach.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity,” Marney said.
“There are some really good players at the club, some of whom have already made it through to the first-team, so hopefully there will be more to follow soon.
“I have already taken a few sessions with the lads and they went well, the team trained really well.
“I think in the current Under-16s who will be full-time next season, there are some good players and it is a good group.
“It is just about trying to create the right mentality, because it is all very well having the ability, but you also have to have the other side too, so that is something that I can help bring.
"This feels like the right time to be joining the club, with the new manager [Karl Robinson] and with the academy moving up to a category three level.
“It looks like everything is moving in the right direction towards looking to push players through from the academy, so to be part of that is great and is the next step in my own coaching development, so I am very grateful for the opportunity."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.