Dean Marney leaves Burnley to take up new coaching role with League Two side

Former Burnley man Dean Marney has joined the academy setup at League Two side Salford City.

The 40-year-old spent eight memorable years with the Clarets during his playing career, making over 200 appearances in the process.

The former midfielder, who hung up his boots four years ago, was recently working with Burnley’s academy in the Under-15 and Under-16 age groups.

But Marney has now departed to take up a role at Salford as the club’s new lead Under-18s coach.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity,” Marney said.

“There are some really good players at the club, some of whom have already made it through to the first-team, so hopefully there will be more to follow soon.

“I have already taken a few sessions with the lads and they went well, the team trained really well.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Dean Marney of Burnley signs autographs as he arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on January 1, 2018 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“I think in the current Under-16s who will be full-time next season, there are some good players and it is a good group.

“It is just about trying to create the right mentality, because it is all very well having the ability, but you also have to have the other side too, so that is something that I can help bring.

"This feels like the right time to be joining the club, with the new manager [Karl Robinson] and with the academy moving up to a category three level.